Former Pro Bowl Defensive End Chandler Jones Arrested Again

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones shared a video asking fans to "pray for me" after he was once again arrested this week.

"Fresh out of jail again," Jones said in his Instagram story on Wednesday (October 18). "Y'all pray for me."

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department booking logs obtained by the Las Vegas-Review Journal show that Jones, 33, was arrested for the second time in less than three weeks on Tuesday (October 16) on a charge of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. Jones was previously reported to have violated a temporary domestic violence protection order during a separate incident earlier this month in which he allegedly took items from the home of an unnamed woman before filming a video of himself burning the items while apparently naked before sending the video to her, an arrest report obtained by KTNV states.

The protection order was reported to have stemmed from an incident in which Jones came to the woman's home with a flashlight and without shoes on while "rambling incoherently" on September 12. The woman, who claimed to be the mother of Jones' child, told police that the NFL player attempted to get into her room and pushed her against a railing as she tried to stop him. Jones denied the incident when police contacted him in relation to the woman's domestic violence report.

Jones reportedly sent the woman Snapchat messages throughout the morning and day on September 28 and "it appeared he knew he was not supposed to be at the residence due to the protection order," the arrest report states. The four-time Pro Bowler was released by the Raiders last on September 30, two days after his prior arrest.