A significant portion of the historic Flying E Ranch in Wickenburg has changed hands for a noteworthy $7 million transaction.

The Flying E Ranch, a true embodiment of the Wild West, has been a cherished destination since its inception in 1949. Nestled west of Vulture Mine Road in Maricopa County, off the U.S. 60, this ranch is renowned for hosting country music events and professional rodeos, situated at an elevation of 2,400 feet within the captivating Sonoran Desert.

This substantial land purchase, totaling 643 acres, was orchestrated by Michael and Kathryn Emond, acting as trustees of the Emond Family Revocable Trust.

The new owners have a profound vision for the property, intending to employ it in the service of physical and emotional therapy involving equine companions. This therapeutic endeavor aims to assist Wickenburg residents grappling with economic hardships, under the careful guidance of a mental health professional. Such therapy often proves instrumental in addressing conditions like ADHD and anxiety.

Facilitating this significant sale was the Phoenix-based commercial real estate firm, NAI Horizon, representing the seller, Flying E Ranch Holding, LLC. It's noteworthy that more than 1,200 acres will remain an integral part of the traditional dude ranch, ensuring its ongoing legacy in the heart of Arizona's desert landscape.

Surrounded by an expanse of over 17,000 acres of pristine desert, the property offers a playground for a myriad of activities, including horseback riding and skeet shooting.

Jim Brown, a partner in the Flying E Ranch and a key member of the ownership entity, expressed the ranch's support for the charitable mission of its new neighbors.

The ranch intends to stand by them as they work towards their noble goals while continuing to operate as a beloved piece of Arizona's Western heritage.