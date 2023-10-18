Iran Warns 'Time Is Up' To Israel Amid Fears Of World War III

Iran's foreign minister threatened that time was "running out" for Israel following an attack on a hospital in Gaza amid fears of a potential World War III.

Hossein Amir-Abdollohian shared a translated post on his X account in which he blamed "the Zionist regime" for what he referred to as a "terrible crime" that resulted in the "massacre of more than 1,000 innocent women and children in the hospital."

"The time has come for the global unity of humanity against this fake regime more hated than ISIS and its killing machine," Amir-Abdollahian wrote. "Time is OVER!"

The Iranian Embassy in Syria also shared multiple posts in both Arabic and Hebrew that stated "time is up."

Amir-Abdollahian had previously warned of a regional network of militias, referred to as the "axis of resistance" potentially opening "multiple fronts" against Israel should it continue its retaliation attacks in Gaza.

“Time is running out very fast,” Amir-Abdollahian said during a live televised interview with Iranian state television Monday (October 16) night via the New York Times. “If the war crimes against the Palestinians are not immediately stopped, other multiple fronts will open and this is inevitable.”

At least 1,400 people, including at least 31 American citizens, were killed and more than 3,400 were injured in the initial terror attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7, ABC News reports.

More than 4,000 people have died, including more than 500 in the hospital attack, in retaliation attacks on Gaza as of Wednesday, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said via the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "we are in a war," in a video shared on social media after the attacks, which included land, air and sea as Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel's southern border and fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu ordered an "extensive reserve mobilization" in retaliation for the unprecedented attacks. Last Wednesday (October 11), the Gaza Ministry of Energy announced that the Gaza Strip's sole power plant has run out of fuel amid an Israeli blockade.

The energy ministry said it was forced to shut down after supplies were cut off, leaving only generators to power the territory, while hundreds of thousands are displaced.