John Stamos Reveals The Moment He Knew He 'Had To Sober Up'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

John Stamos is opening up about overcoming his alcohol addiction in his forthcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me. While promoting the debut memoir, out October 24th, the Full House star talked with People this week and revealed the moment he knew he had to "straighten up" amid his alcohol addiction.

"I had to sober up. I was just drinking too much," Stamos told the outlet. "I just went low. I didn't go high. I just surrounded myself with people I shouldn't have been with." He went on to address his DUI which made headlines back in 2015 and shared that was a turning point in his path to recovery. "I had that DUI and I was like, 'I can't do this. I've got to straighten up,'" Stamos shared. "That's when I was confusing the universe because I'm not a bad person, but I was doing crappy things." He eventually entered rehab, which "was dark for a little bit" but "it started to get better" and he went on to make "a lot of really good friends."

"I had a lot waiting for me, and I feel bad because a lot of people don't, because they burned their lives down," Stamos added. "Luckily, I had my sisters, but I also had Fuller House. I got home and I think like a week later, we started Fuller House."

While announcing the book back in August, Stamos sent a heartfelt shoutout to his former co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in a sweet Instagram post.

