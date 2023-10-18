Kanye West Claims To Have 'Signs Of Autism' Following Car Accident
By Tony M. Centeno
October 18, 2023
Kanye West wants Elon Musk to know that he believes he's on the spectrum.
On Wednesday, October 18, the rappers sent a text message to Ian Connor and asked him to share it with Musk. In the lengthy text, Ye claims that he is not bi-polar like people have long suspected. Instead, he tells Elon that he has "signs of autism" that stem from his 2002 car crash that left his jaw broken in three places.
"When are we going to speak," Ye wrote. "You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change."
Kanye West shares a message for Elon Musk via Ian Connor— Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 18, 2023
"I’m not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident," he continued. "You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform."
Ye asked Connor to share the message because he's apparently still barred from his X/Twitter account. The Grammy award-winning rapper and producer was booted off the social media website last year following his anti-Semitic tirade in which he said he would "Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." His account has been restored, but he can't access it or make posts.
The message comes ahead of his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. The duo was expected to release the album last week but have reportedly pushed it back to a later date. They're currently considering options for distribution and will make a decision very soon.