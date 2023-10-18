Kanye West Claims To Have 'Signs Of Autism' Following Car Accident

"I’m not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident," he continued. "You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform."



Ye asked Connor to share the message because he's apparently still barred from his X/Twitter account. The Grammy award-winning rapper and producer was booted off the social media website last year following his anti-Semitic tirade in which he said he would "Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." His account has been restored, but he can't access it or make posts.



The message comes ahead of his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. The duo was expected to release the album last week but have reportedly pushed it back to a later date. They're currently considering options for distribution and will make a decision very soon.