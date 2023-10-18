Mark Hoppus Had To 'Rebuild' Ability To Sing And Play Bass After Chemo

Mark Hoppus has been in remission for two years after being diagnosed with Stage Four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, but his road to recovery lasted a lot longer.

In a new interview, the blink-182 bandleader divulged that he essentially had to re-learn how to play bass and sing after undergoing chemotherapy.

“[I had a] s****y, weak brain eaten with the chemotherapy and pain and everything else. And then getting back in the studio to make this record was like learning how to play bass again,” Hoppus admitted, referring to their upcoming album ONE MORE TIME... “The chemotherapy wrecked my vocal cords. I had to go to work with a vocal coach. I had to rebuild my throat. I had all this stuff had to rebuild to get to the point where we could go and walk on stage at Coachella and have one of the biggest shows of our career and have this album, which — touch wood — is one of the best albums we’ve ever written.”

ONE MORE TIME... is slated to drop on Friday (October 20). On Wednesday (October 18), the band shared its sixth single "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT," which follows lead-single "EDGING," "MORE THAN YOU KNOW," the title track, "DANCE WITH ME," and "FELL IN LOVE."

Listen to "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT" below.