Missouri County Named The Best To Live In The State

By Sarah Tate

October 18, 2023

Photo: Derek Brumby/iStock/Getty Images

When deciding where to live can be a big decision, one that requires a lot of research into which areas are more affordable, which have a healthier lifestyle or which are simply a great place to call home. Fortunately, 24/7 Wall St. is helping in the search by analyzing data from around the country to compile a list of the best county to live in in each state, basing rankings on factors like poverty and life expectancy. This is how the site determined its list:

"Using an index inspired by the [United Nations' Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures — average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate."

According the site, the best county to live in Missouri is Platte County, with a poverty rate well below the state average of 12.8% and a life expectancy of 80.7 years, three years more than the state average of 77.5. Additionally, the median household income is $85,031. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Platte County, in northwestern Missouri within the Kansas City metropolitan area, ranks as the state's best county to live in. The local 6.0% poverty rate is less than half the statewide average, and 44.4% of the adult population have a Bachelor's degree, compared to 30.7% of adults overall in Missouri."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the best county to live in for each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.