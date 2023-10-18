Missouri County Named The Best To Live In The State

When deciding where to live can be a big decision, one that requires a lot of research into which areas are more affordable, which have a healthier lifestyle or which are simply a great place to call home. Fortunately, 24/7 Wall St. is helping in the search by analyzing data from around the country to compile a list of the best county to live in in each state, basing rankings on factors like poverty and life expectancy. This is how the site determined its list:

"Using an index inspired by the [United Nations' Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures — average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate."

According the site, the best county to live in Missouri is Platte County, with a poverty rate well below the state average of 12.8% and a life expectancy of 80.7 years, three years more than the state average of 77.5. Additionally, the median household income is $85,031. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Platte County, in northwestern Missouri within the Kansas City metropolitan area, ranks as the state's best county to live in. The local 6.0% poverty rate is less than half the statewide average, and 44.4% of the adult population have a Bachelor's degree, compared to 30.7% of adults overall in Missouri."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the best county to live in for each state.