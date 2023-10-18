Searching for the ultimate spine-tingling experience?

Whether you're gearing up for Halloween night or indulging in the eerie atmosphere leading up to the thrilling date of October 31, there's something undeniably exhilarating about visiting a haunted house.

It's a classic Halloween tradition cherished by spooky enthusiasts of all ages, and nothing quite encapsulates the spirit of the season like having your socks scared off at one of the most terrifying haunted houses in your home state.

However, not all haunted houses are created equal, and that's where Parade.com comes in. If you're on the hunt for the absolute best and scariest haunted houses near you, the editorial team scoured the entire United States to compile a comprehensive list of the top haunted houses in every state.

Now, many might wonder why some are drawn to haunted houses, willingly immersing themselves in frightening experiences. Research in the journal Emotion suggests that voluntarily confronting one’s fears in a haunted house can actually boost one’s mood, making one feel better. It's a form of entertainment that leaves people with a sense of accomplishment and excitement. These positive effects can be akin to the mental state achieved during meditative activities, like drawing or writing, where one’s mind feels serene and unburdened.

Therefore, if you're curious to see if a haunted house can either chill you out or send shivers down your spine, explore the most spine-tingling, hair-raising haunted house experiences in town.

The most frightening haunted house in Arizona is 13th Floor, located in Phoenix:

“You’re in for a haunted treat when you take the elevator to the 13th floor at this Phoenix scary house. The 13th Floor Haunted House offers plenty of monsters that will fright and delight.”