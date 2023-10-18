Sophia Bush Goes On Date With Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris After Divorce

Sophia Bush is ready to move on following her divorce from her husband Grant Hughes two months ago. This week, People confirmed that the actress is getting to know professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris. "After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source from inside their social circle told People on Tuesday, October 17th. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

The news comes after Harris and fellow soccer player Ali Krieger filed for divorce after nearly four years of marriage in September. The former couple shares two children. The insider added, "Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer." The source also emphasized that "there is no salacious story” when it comes to Bush and Harris getting together, "though the public may want there to be."

The One Tree Hill star and her former husband Hughes called it quits on Friday, August 4th, after 13 months of marriage. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.” The two tied the knot in June 2022 at the City County Clerk's Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma almost a year after announcing their engagement.

Before Hughes, Bush was married to her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.