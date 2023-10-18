South Carolina County Named The Best To Live In The State

When deciding where to live can be a big decision, one that requires a lot of research into which areas are more affordable, which are a great place to retire or which are simply a great place to call home. Fortunately, 24/7 Wall St. is helping in the search by analyzing data from around the country to compile a list of the best county to live in in each state, basing rankings on factors like poverty and life expectancy. This is how the site determined its list:

"Using an index inspired by the [United Nations' Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures — average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate."

According the site, the best county to live in South Carolina is Beaufort County, with a poverty rate of 10,1%, compared to the state average of 14.5%, and life expectancy of 82.4 years, a few years longer than the state average of 76.8. Additionally, the median household income is $74,199. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Beaufort County is located in the southern part of the state along the Atlantic coast. Home to the resort community of Hilton Head Island, it ranks as the best county to live in in the state. Of all 46 counties in South Carolina, Beaufort has the longest life expectancy at birth, which, at 82.4 years, is nearly six years longer than the state average. The county also ranks as best to live in in the state also because of the relative lack of serious financial hardship, with a poverty rate far lower than the state average."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the best county to live in for each state.