Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crashes Into Home

At least two students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a house in Edison, New Jersey, on Wednesday (October 18) morning. They were both treated for minor injuries and have since been released.

There were about 30 middle school-aged children on the bus at the time of the crash. A second bus was called to the scene to transport the rest of the students to school.

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told MyCentralJersey.com that it appears the bus's brakes failed as the driver tried to stop at an intersection.

"Bryan said responding officers indicated the bus driver did a fantastic job in maneuvering the bus in such a way that she avoided hitting three houses, went around a ditch where the bus could have overturned, took out two fences, before careening off the corner, drove in a circle and careened off the corner of a house to slow down the bus before coming to stop on the lawn," the outlet reported.

Bryan said that the house was not structurally sound after the crash and has been condemned.

Officials with the Department of Transportation and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will inspect the bus to determine what caused the brakes to fail.