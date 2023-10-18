The Most Affordable Place To Live In Florida

The cost of living can vary wildly depending on which state you live in. Even then, groceries, utilities, transportation costs, and even the real estate market differ between each region and city. With inflation afflicting every aspect of life, more and more Americans are looking for locations where they can stretch their dollar.

That's why Redfin released a list of the most affordable places to live in most states. Their findings are based on their own data plus information from Rent.com and the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the study, Ocala was crowned the Sunshine State's most affordable place to live! Here's why analysts picked this well-known location:

"With a median home sale price of $274,900, Ocala comes in at number one on our list of most affordable places to live in Florida. About 40 miles away from Gainesville, the nearest major metro, Ocala is home to roughly 63,600 residents. If you’re considering moving to this area make sure to visit one of the parks like Tuscawilla Park or Jervey Gantt Park, explore downtown historic Ocala where you’ll find shops and restaurants, or check out Petting Zoo Ocala."

Here are the Top 15 most affordable places to live in Florida, according to Redfin:

Ocala Gainesville Pine Hills Daytona Beach Poinciana Port Charlotte Deltona Lakeland Spring Hill Melbourne Palm Bay Kissimmee Lehigh Acres Port Orange Palm Coast

To see why these destinations are attractive options, visit redfin.com/blog for the full list.