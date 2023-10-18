The Most Affordable Place To Live In Washington State

The cost of living can vary wildly depending on which state you live in. Even then, groceries, utilities, transportation costs, and even the real estate market differ between each region and city. With inflation afflicting every aspect of life, more and more Americans are looking for locations where they can stretch their dollar.

That's why Redfin released a list of the most affordable places to live in most states. Their findings are based on their own data plus information from Rent.com and the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the study, Yakima was crowned the Evergreen State's most affordable place to live! Here's why analysts picked this well-known location:

"With a median home sale price of $346,500, Yakima takes the number one spot on our list of affordable places to live in Washington. There are about 96,900 residents living in this mid-sized city. Living in Yakima, you can visit the Yakima Valley Museum and the Yakima Area Arboretum, fish, camp, or picnic at Yakima Sportsman State Park, or stop by one of the nearby wineries."

Here are the Top 13 most affordable places to live in Washington State, according to Redfin:

Yakima Spokane Pasco Spokane Valley Kennewick Tacoma Richland Vancouver Lacey Olympia Everett Federal Way Bellingham

To see why these destinations are attractive options, visit redfin.com/blog for the full list.