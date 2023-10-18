The Only Moose In New Mexico Now Has A Fan Club

This week, traveling Marty the Moose ventured to Española, sparking a flurry of excitement among locals and his ever-watchful online fanbase on the "Where's Marty Moose" Facebook page.

Darren Vaughn, the Department of Game and Fish's communication director, remarked, "As far as we know, at this point, he is the only moose here in New Mexico."

In mid-September, Marty had caused concerns for Santa Fe residents, prompting his relocation to the Colorado border. Vaughn noted, "If it does make its way back across the state line, it will be back with a good-sized moose herd."

However, Marty had other plans, reversing course and journeying down the Rio Chama. Now, this adventurous moose is captivating moose enthusiasts.

The question on everyone's mind: Will Game and Fish intervene if Marty continues southward past Española?

Vaughn reassured, "We're unaware of him posing any danger to public safety, and he seems fairly safe himself. So at this time, we don't have any plans to relocate him." Yet, the state urges Marty's fans to remember that he remains a wild animal, susceptible to fear-induced injuries.

As Marty's nomadic story unfolds, the state watches, captures and shares the wonder of a lone moose exploring the enchanting landscapes of New Mexico.