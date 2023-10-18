Texas Monthly recently published "The Good Place," a list of 31 beloved restaurants across Texas throughout time:

“That’s the idea behind this collection of what we’ve been loosely calling ‘local favorites.’ Early this year, feeling besieged by the tyranny of the trendy, we posed a few questions to a group of staffers—most notably our own veteran dining critic Pat Sharpe—and freelance contributors: What’s your local favorite? Where would you send your college roommate? Your fun aunt? Where do you go when you want to feel at ease the minute you walk in the preferably squeaky door? Answers in hand, we tasked some of those passionate folks with making visits to their top picks, but this time with a writer’s eye.”

These dining establishments showcase a diverse array of cuisines, from classic American comfort food to Tex-Mex, Mexican, Indian and more, reflecting the varied tastes of modern Texans.

The magazine's selection criteria focused on a strong sense of place, warm hospitality and an absence of pretentiousness. These restaurants share an intangible, inviting vibe that patrons can sense.

All major Texas cities are represented on the list. Austin boasts two eateries, including Joe's Bakery, a Mexican diner with intimidatingly glorious tacos, and Texas Chili Parlor, a Tex-Mex dive near UT Austin's campus known for its famous patrons.

Georgetown's Monument Cafe, praised for its retro diner ambiance and the "best buttermilk pancake in Texas," also secured a spot.

Other notable entries include North Austin's Top Notch, a visual and culinary delight with its iconic sign and drive-in experience, as well as Din Ho, a Chinese barbecue restaurant renowned for its barbecue ducks and hot and sour soup.

Even Austin's oldest operating restaurant, German Scholz Garten, continues to thrive by hosting community events and live music, staying connected to the city's vibrant culture.