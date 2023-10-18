WATCH: Brawl Erupts In Court After Man Admits To Killing Teen Girlfriend
By Jason Hall
October 18, 2023
Video footage shows a brawl break out in a downtown Houston courtroom after a man admitted to killing his 16-year-old girlfriend, KHOU reports.
Frank DeLeon Jr., 20, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in relation to the January 2022 death of Diamond Alvarez. DeLeon eventually accepted a plea deal on Tuesday (October 17) after he and his lawyer realized a judge planned to move forward with the murder trial otherwise.
Alvarez's mother, Anna Machado, called DeLeon a "monster" while giving her impact statement to the court before attempting to walk toward the suspect and being restrained by a bailiff, at which point Alvarez's uncle charged DeLeon. Machado and DeLeon's mother were then seen fighting before being separated.
“He's a monster in my eyes. That would never change. Did he look remorseful at all? No. He was laughing at my face,” Machado told reporters after the incident via KHOU. “(Like) it's a joke. A life is not a joke. My daughter's not a joke."
Machado said she was relieved after the court's decision.
"I've been fighting for justice, and today, finally, my daughter has her justice," Machado said via KHOU. "Our lives have stopped since that night. We're like walking zombies. He got what he deserves and I'm going to focus on my family, and Diamond has her justice, and I just want to move forward."
The grieving mother then apologized for her actions in the courtroom.
“That was wrong of me, that was wrong of us … because we’re not monsters … but it’s so much hate … because I want my daughter back, and what he did was horrible, seeing my daughter there and looking at him … knowing he did that, and him laughing at my face, it was very wrong and I’m so sorry for that,” she added.
DeLeon was reported to have fatally shot Alvarez while she was taking her dog for a walk at around 9:30 p.m. on January 11. Family members said they heard several gun shots and their dog showed up at the home without Alvarez.
Machado said her son found Alvarez in the 15400 block of park Manor Street after she'd been shot multiple times. An investigation found that Alvarez had agreed to meet DeLeon in a neighborhood park after she discovered he was in another relationship.
DeLeon was arrested days after the shooting and initially posted a $250,000 bond before being re-arrested for violating his bond conditions and once again being granted bond.