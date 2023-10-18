WATCH: Brawl Erupts In Court After Man Admits To Killing Teen Girlfriend

Machado said she was relieved after the court's decision.

"I've been fighting for justice, and today, finally, my daughter has her justice," Machado said via KHOU. "Our lives have stopped since that night. We're like walking zombies. He got what he deserves and I'm going to focus on my family, and Diamond has her justice, and I just want to move forward."

The grieving mother then apologized for her actions in the courtroom.

“That was wrong of me, that was wrong of us … because we’re not monsters … but it’s so much hate … because I want my daughter back, and what he did was horrible, seeing my daughter there and looking at him … knowing he did that, and him laughing at my face, it was very wrong and I’m so sorry for that,” she added.

DeLeon was reported to have fatally shot Alvarez while she was taking her dog for a walk at around 9:30 p.m. on January 11. Family members said they heard several gun shots and their dog showed up at the home without Alvarez.

Machado said her son found Alvarez in the 15400 block of park Manor Street after she'd been shot multiple times. An investigation found that Alvarez had agreed to meet DeLeon in a neighborhood park after she discovered he was in another relationship.

DeLeon was arrested days after the shooting and initially posted a $250,000 bond before being re-arrested for violating his bond conditions and once again being granted bond.