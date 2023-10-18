WATCH: Florida Woman Drives Stolen Sweeper Truck In High-Speed Chase

Newly-released video shows a Florida woman fleeing authorities in a stolen sweeper truck earlier this month. On Monday (October 16), the Marion County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of the crazy pursuit, which happened on October 6.

Officials spotted the sweeper truck driving through Ocala shortly after it was stolen out of Sumter County, officials claim. When deputies tried pulling over the driver, identified as 23-year-old E’Dajha Dyesha Lee, she sped away from cops, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WKMG.

This kicked off a high-speed chase that only lasted four minutes before the vehicle eventually pulled over near Juniper Road and Southeast Baseline Road. Footage shows Lee sporadically uttering, "You got me," as officers handcuff her and take the suspect into custody.

The 23-year-old also told deputies she didn't want to talk and asked for a lawyer, MCSO reported.

Lee faces charges of grand theft, displaying a weapon during the commission of a felony, and fleeing from law enforcement. She was held on a $9,000 bond.

Strangely enough, this is the second stolen street sweeper incident in the last few weeks. According to Ocala-News.com, Marion County deputies arrested a 29-year-old man on September 28 after he was accused of stealing a vehicle from his former employer.