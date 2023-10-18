Where To Find The ‘Loneliest Roads’ In Nevada

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 19, 2023

Young man driving vintage car on road trip in desert, Los Angeles, California, USA
Photo: Getty Images

Most highly populated places in the U.S. are marred by gridlocked highways and frenzied city streets, making the search for tranquility and open roads becomes an enticing adventure. Across the United States, there exist pockets of serenity, where traffic jams and congested intersections are distant memories. These are the areas in every state where the road less traveled truly finds meaning, promising an escape from the chaos of urban commutes.

From the lush, rolling landscapes of the Northeast to the sweeping vistas of the West, Atlas Obscura explored every states' hidden gems – those places where traffic flows smoothly, where time seems to slow down and where nature's beauty remains as it originated. These areas, often tucked away in rural regions or far from the urban hustle, offer a welcome escape for those who crave the simple pleasure of an open road and the sense of freedom it brings.

These low-traffic zones range from quiet country roads to remote stretches of coastline, providing moments of calm amidst the vehicular madness.

Nevada’s “loneliest road” is State Route 24, which is 211 miles, from Fort Yates to Solen. It is ranked as the second road with the least traffic in the entire country.

