21 Savage Releases New Music Ahead Of International Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2023
21 Savage returns with some brand new music before he embarks on his upcoming international tour.
On Thursday, October 19, the Atlanta-based rapper delivered his new song "Call Me Revenge" featuring d4vd out via Slaughter Gang/Epic Records. The trap banger has d4vd crooning on the hook while 21 drops bars inspired by the upcoming video game "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3." The song appears in the latest trailer for the game.
"Never take me for no joke, N***as ain't able to cope," 21 raps. "You follow wherever they go, Hang 'em, we givin' 'em rope/Slaughter Gang, you can get poked, We the ones uppin' the score."
The Slaughter Gang leader also makes an appearance in the new trailer along with other surprise guests like Central Cee and more. It's the first track 21 Savage has taken the lead on since since he delivered "Spiral" from the soundtrack for Spiral: The Book of Saw in 2021. Since then, 21 had an amazing feature run after he collaborate with a slew of artists including YG, Tyga, Fireboy DML, Nardo Wick, Rick Ross, Nas, Usher, Calvin Harris and Drake.
21's new banger comes a couple of days after he confirmed the dates for his first-ever international tour. On Tuesday, October 17, the UK-born rapper posted the schedule for his upcoming string of shows in Europe with supporting acts Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold. The tour will kick off in Paris on November 14. His Eurotrip will continue in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands before he wraps up at his sold-out show in London. It will be the first time he performs in his birthplace since he obtained his green card and settled his immigration case.
Listen to 21 Savage's new song and check out his new tour dates below. Look out for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" available on November 10.
11/14 – Paris, France, Zenith Paris La Villette
11/16 – Dusseldorf, Germany, Mitsubishi Electric HALLE
11/17 – Zurich, Switzerland, THE HALL
11/19 – Berlin, Germany, Max-Schmeling-Halle
11/21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
11/23 – Manchester, UK, Depot Mayfield
11/24 – Birmingham, UK, Forum
11/30 – London, UK, The O2