21 Savage Releases New Music Ahead Of International Tour

21 Savage returns with some brand new music before he embarks on his upcoming international tour.



On Thursday, October 19, the Atlanta-based rapper delivered his new song "Call Me Revenge" featuring d4vd out via Slaughter Gang/Epic Records. The trap banger has d4vd crooning on the hook while 21 drops bars inspired by the upcoming video game "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3." The song appears in the latest trailer for the game.



"Never take me for no joke, N***as ain't able to cope," 21 raps. "You follow wherever they go, Hang 'em, we givin' 'em rope/Slaughter Gang, you can get poked, We the ones uppin' the score."

