Attack Drones Targeting U.S. Troops Stationed In Iraq, Syria

U.S. forces shot three attack drones targeting U.S. soldiers stationed in Iraq. The Pentagon said that two drones were intercepted in Western Iraq near al-Asad air base. One of the drones was destroyed, while the other was damaged. Several members of the coalition forces stationed at the base suffered minor injuries in the attack. Some equipment at the base was also damaged.

A second drone heading toward the al-Harir air base in northern Iraq was also shot down. There were no reports of damage or injuries. A group named Tashkil al-Waritheen, or the Inheritor, took credit for that attack, according to Reuters.

A defense official told Fox News that one-way attack drones also targeted a U.S. base in Syria. It is unknown if there were any injuries or damage.

There are roughly 900 U.S. soldiers stationed in Syria and about 2,500 in Iraq.

“In this moment of heightened alert, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement.