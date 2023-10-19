Beloved Restaurant Chain Named Florida's Must-Try Sandwich Shop

Sandwiches are one of the most iconic foods you can eat. Easy to make and quite versatile, this handheld can be found on the menus of many restaurants, cafes, bakeries, grocery stores, and other businesses. That's why Yelp unveiled its list of must-try sandwich shops. Here's how the website rounded up their picks:

"We identified businesses in the sandwich category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp Elites. We included the top business per state with fewer than 5 locations. This list looked at businesses in the United States."

A Miami restaurant chain was crowned Florida's best sandwich spot: La Sandwicherie! The spotlight shined down on the Miami Beach location in particular, which has an average 4.5-star rating with over 3,100 reviews. The French bread sandwiches with "magic sauce" kept both locals and tourists coming back for 35 years.