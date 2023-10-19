Georgia Farmers' Market Named The Best In The State

Chain grocery stores may be a pretty convenient way to shop for food, but farmers' markets offer a chance to find goods and produce from local artisans, farmers and growers while directly supporting small businesses within the community. You may even discover one-of-a-kind art, crafts and creations or unique fruit you might not be able to find at a traditional supermarket.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best farmers' market in each state, what the site calls "ideal places to pick up essentials, pass a pleasant morning, or stock up for a dinner party, all while supporting local businesses and communities."

According to the site, the best farmers' market in Georgia can be found in Decatur at the Your Dekalb Farmers Market, a longtime market that has been around for decades. It was even named the best grocery store in the state. Your Dekalb Farmers Market is located at 3000 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Here's what the LoveFood had to say:

"This farmers' market truly has it all. Your Dekalb Farmers Market opened in 1977, and the original owner still oversees operations today. The sprawling market offers exotic fruits, freshly made baked goods, and more than 400 types of local and international cheeses, from countries as diverse as Switzerland and Uruguay. Plus, there's plenty of soy-based dairy alternatives and veggie options, so everyone's catered for."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see the best farmers' market in each state.