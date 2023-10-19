Jeannie Mai Drops Jeezy's Last Name From Social Media Account Amid Divorce

“One thing I know is, you give God your pain, He will give you his power," she continued. “So every day, I’m like, ‘Here you go. You got room for more?’ I’m just taking it day by day. I was on my knees, like, ‘Just give me enough light for this, where I’m at,’ you know?”



Jeezy filed for divorce last month at the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. Documents state that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with no chance of reconciliation. Mai remained silent for the most part until she made her first post on social media following the interview.



"Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," the message read.



Although they're no longer a couple, Jeezy and Jeannie are still living together in the home they got married in. The situation is awkward but they're doing everything they can to ensure the best life possible for their newborn daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins.