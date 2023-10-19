Jeannie Mai Drops Jeezy's Last Name From Social Media Account Amid Divorce

By Tony M. Centeno

October 19, 2023

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy
Photo: Getty Images

Jeannie Mai appears to show signs that she is trying to move on from her shattered marriage with Jeezy.

Fans recently noticed that the TV host dropped her former surname "Jenkins" from her social media accounts. Her Instagram name went from @jeanniemaijenkins to @thejeanniemai sometime last week after she opened up about the divorce for the first time. Mai appeared on Sherri Shepard's talk show on October 12 and described how she's been doing in the weeks after her split from Jeezy.

“I’m not going to lie, you know, it just takes every day to just sit and just be quiet in your thoughts,” Mai said.

“One thing I know is, you give God your pain, He will give you his power," she continued. “So every day, I’m like, ‘Here you go. You got room for more?’ I’m just taking it day by day. I was on my knees, like, ‘Just give me enough light for this, where I’m at,’ you know?”

Jeezy filed for divorce last month at the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. Documents state that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with no chance of reconciliation. Mai remained silent for the most part until she made her first post on social media following the interview.

"Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," the message read.

Although they're no longer a couple, Jeezy and Jeannie are still living together in the home they got married in. The situation is awkward but they're doing everything they can to ensure the best life possible for their newborn daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins.

