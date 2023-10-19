In the latest state-to-state migration data, the trend of former Californians relocating to Texas saw a slight dip last year, with numbers decreasing from over 107,000 in 2021 to more than 102,000 in 2022. This shift was influenced by the rising real estate costs in Texas' major cities.

California faced a net loss of over 113,000 residents in the past year, primarily due to soaring housing expenses. This outmigration is affecting younger and immigrant families adversely, according to Manuel Pastor, a professor at the University of Southern California.

The now preferred destinations for Californians are Arizona and Florida.

Nevada was another preferred destination for former Californians, although its gains decreased from over 62,000 people in 2021 to more than 48,000 in 2022.

In a broader context, national migration trends showed that more people relocated to different states in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven by international migration.

Approximately 8.2 million U.S. residents changed their state of residence last year, an increase from 7.8 million in 2021. This ongoing mobility has brought stories of new transplants who have embraced the constant change of scenery with multiple moves. Some aren't alone either as they are also bringing growing families along with them.