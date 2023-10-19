LISTEN: Joran Van Der Sloot Details How He Killed Natalee Holloway

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama - Southern Division has released the audio of Joran van der Sloot confessing to murdering 18-year-old Natalee Holloway in 2005 while she was in Aruba celebrating her high school graduation.

Van der Sloot admitted that he brutally murdered Holloway after she refused his sexual advances while they were hanging out on the beach. He said he tried to "feel her up," but she rebuffed him. When he tried again, she fought back, kneeing him in the crotch.

He then said he kicked her "extremely hard" in the face, knocking her unconscious and possibly killing her. He then found a cinderblock and used it to bash her head.

"Her face basically, you know, collapses in," van der Sloot said. "Even though it's dark, I can see her face is collapsed in."

He then dragged her into the water and watched her body float away into the darkness.

After killing Holloway, he walked home and went about his day as if nothing happened.

His confession came as part of a plea deal in which he agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges for offering to sell the location of Holloway's body to her mother.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS OF VIOLENCE