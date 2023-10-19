Michigan Park Named Among Best Hidden Gem Spots For Fall Foliage In The US

Fall is finally upon us, and what better way to watch the leaves change normal landscapes into colorful masterpieces than by visiting a quiet local park?

According to a list compiled by Mix Book, the best hidden gem destination to admire the fall foliage in Michigan is Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. Other locations that made the list include Sterling Forest Park in New York, Bear Creek Lake State Park in Virginia, Mount Greylock State Reservation in Massachusetts, and Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio to name a few.

Here's what Mix Book had to say about the fall foliage at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park:

"Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is an underrated treasure for witnessing fall foliage. Far from the bustling tourist spots, it provides a peaceful escape to experience autumn's vibrant palette. With its expansive forests, rolling hills, and picturesque views, the park showcases the Midwestern fall in its purest form."

For a continued list of the best hidden gem destinations to admire fall foliage this year, visit mixbook.com.