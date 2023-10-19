Missouri Farmers' Market Named The Best In The State

Chain grocery stores may be a pretty convenient way to shop for food, but farmers' markets offer a chance to find goods and produce from local artisans, farmers and growers while directly supporting small businesses within the community. You may even discover one-of-a-kind art, crafts and creations or unique fruit you might not be able to find at a traditional supermarket.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best farmers' market in each state, what the site calls "ideal places to pick up essentials, pass a pleasant morning, or stock up for a dinner party, all while supporting local businesses and communities."

According to the site, the best farmers' market in Missouri can be found in Columbia at the Columbia Farmers Market, a longtime market that has even earned national praise. The Columbia Farmers Market is located at 1769 W. Ash Street.

Here's what the LoveFood had to say:

"Ranked the country's best farmers' market in 2021 by the American Farmland Trust, there's simply no missing Columbia Farmers Market. The producer-only market opened in 1980, and sees up to 6,000 weekly visitors shopping for the likes of meats, vegan options, honey ice cream, local mushrooms, and pasta. It's open every Saturday year-round."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see the best farmers' market in each state.