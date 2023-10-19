More Californians Are Suddenly Moving To Arizona For These Reasons

In the latest state-to-state migration data, the trend of former Californians relocating to Texas decreased. On the flip side, both Arizona and Florida experienced an increase in the number of ex-Californians, with Arizona's tally in particular growing from over 69,000 to 74,000 during the same period.

California faced a net loss of over 113,000 residents in the past year, primarily due to soaring housing expenses. This outmigration is affecting younger and immigrant families adversely, according to Manuel Pastor, a professor at the University of Southern California.

Nevada was another preferred destination for former Californians. However, an eye is being kept on this location as, notably, its gains decreased quite a bit from over 62,000 people in 2021 to more than 48,000 in 2022.

In a broader context, national migration trends showed that more people relocated to different states in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven by international migration.

Approximately 8.2 million U.S. residents changed their state of residence last year, an increase from 7.8 million in 2021. This ongoing mobility has brought stories of new transplants who have embraced the constant change of scenery with multiple moves. Some aren't alone either as they are also bringing growing families along with them.