More Californians Are Suddenly Moving To Nevada For These Reasons

In the latest state-to-state migration data, the trend of former Californians relocating to Texas decreased. On the flip side, Nevada, alongside Arizona and Florida axperienced an increase in the number of ex-Californians, with Nevada’s tally, in particular, rising.

California faced a net loss of over 113,000 residents in the past year, primarily due to soaring housing expenses. This outmigration is affecting younger and immigrant families adversely, according to Manuel Pastor, a professor at the University of Southern California.

Although Nevada is still undeniably one of Californians' preferred escape destinations, an eye is being kept on its progress due to a notably visible trend.That is, its gains decreased from over 62,000 people in 2021 to more than 48,000 in 2022.

In a broader context, national migration patterns showed that more people relocated to different states in 2022 compared to the previous year, which has driven by international migration.

Approximately 8.2 million U.S. residents changed their state of residence last year, an increase from 7.8 million in 2021. This ongoing mobility has brought stories of new transplants who have embraced the constant change of scenery with multiple moves. Some aren't alone either as they are also bringing growing families along with them.