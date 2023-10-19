Ohio Farmers' Market Named The Best In The State

Chain grocery stores may be a pretty convenient way to shop for food, but farmers' markets offer a chance to find goods and produce from local artisans, farmers and growers while directly supporting small businesses within the community. You may even discover one-of-a-kind art, crafts and creations or unique fruit you might not be able to find at a traditional supermarket.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best farmers' market in each state, what the site calls "ideal places to pick up essentials, pass a pleasant morning, or stock up for a dinner party, all while supporting local businesses and communities."

According to the site, the best farmers' market in Ohio can be found in Athens at the Athens Farmers Market, a longtime market that has been around for decades. The Athens Farmers Market is located at 701 E. State Street.

Here's what the LoveFood had to say:

"Affordable, easy to navigate, and regularly ranked the best farmers' market in Ohio; what more could you ask for? Athens Farmers Market has been running since 1972, and it's open on Saturdays year-round (plus Wednesdays, from April to November). Take your pick form local bison sausages, zesty salsa, punnets of fresh berries, and plenty more."

