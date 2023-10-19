Ohio Farmers' Market Named The Best In The State

By Sarah Tate

October 19, 2023

Photo: Jupiterimages/The Image Bank/Getty Images

Chain grocery stores may be a pretty convenient way to shop for food, but farmers' markets offer a chance to find goods and produce from local artisans, farmers and growers while directly supporting small businesses within the community. You may even discover one-of-a-kind art, crafts and creations or unique fruit you might not be able to find at a traditional supermarket.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best farmers' market in each state, what the site calls "ideal places to pick up essentials, pass a pleasant morning, or stock up for a dinner party, all while supporting local businesses and communities."

According to the site, the best farmers' market in Ohio can be found in Athens at the Athens Farmers Market, a longtime market that has been around for decades. The Athens Farmers Market is located at 701 E. State Street.

Here's what the LoveFood had to say:

"Affordable, easy to navigate, and regularly ranked the best farmers' market in Ohio; what more could you ask for? Athens Farmers Market has been running since 1972, and it's open on Saturdays year-round (plus Wednesdays, from April to November). Take your pick form local bison sausages, zesty salsa, punnets of fresh berries, and plenty more."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see the best farmers' market in each state.

