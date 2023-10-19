Olympian Mary Lou Retton Has 'Scary Setback' In ICU Health Battle

Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton faced a "scary setback" in her battle with a rare, life-threatening form of pneumonia, her family revealed in an Instagram post shared Wednesday (October 18) night.

Retton's daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, gave an update in which she claimed her mother's case took a negative turn after saying she was making "remarkable" progress days prior.

“Basically, at the beginning of this week we were going on the up and up. We were so excited, seeing so much progress and then yesterday, we had a pretty scary setback. She is still in ICU, and we’re just working through some things as far as her setback goes," Schrepfer said.