Police Officer Loses Both Legs After Teen Driver 'Intentionally' Struck Him

A Maryland teenager is facing serious charges after he intentionally struck a police officer who was trying to prevent him from speeding and driving recklessly on the highway.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said that 19-year-old Frederick Raphael Mayorga is known to officers and has previously baited them into chasing him.

On Wednesday (October 18) morning, officers encountered Mayorga driving at speeds of 110 mph, doing donuts, and driving erratically on Interstate 270.

"He does this intentionally to bait officers into chasing him as if this is some sort of a video game," Chief Jones said.

Instead of chasing after Mayorga, officers deployed along the highway, ready to set up spike strips to force him off the road.

As Sgt. Patrick Kepp got out of his car to deploy the strips along the highway, Mayorga saw him and intentionally ran into him. Mayorga continued to speed down the highway until he ran over a set of spike strips set up by another officer.

Kepp was severely injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and had to have both of his legs amputated.

Mayorga was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges, including attempted first-degree murder.