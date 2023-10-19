Popular Colorado Spot Named One Of America's 'Spookiest' Small Towns

By Zuri Anderson

October 19, 2023

American Flags at the Stanely Hotel
Photo: ggraphix / iStock / Getty Images

The spooky season is appealing to all kinds of people from adrenaline junkies and horror fans to history enthusiasts and trendy tourists. Nobody does this time of year justice like small towns. Residents go all out with their traditions and customs, including the hair-raising histories and iconic cultural landmarks and attractions.

If you're looking for a destination that really gets into the Halloween spirit, Far & Wide compiled a list of the 10 "spookiest" small towns in the country.

A well-known Colorado town found its way on the list, and that honor goes to Estes Park! Here's why it was chosen:

"Even Stephen King couldn't get away from the hauntings in Estes Park. When he stayed at the Stanley Hotel with his wife, his nightmares became the inspiration for "The Shinning." But the town has more than one creepy spot. Seven Keys Lodge is also said to be haunted, and there is the legend of a three-toed monster who comes with blue mist and kills animals — it is also thought to be responsible for the death of a miner named Bill."

Need more mystical places to visit? Visit farandwide.com for the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.