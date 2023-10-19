Popular Colorado Spot Named One Of America's 'Spookiest' Small Towns

The spooky season is appealing to all kinds of people from adrenaline junkies and horror fans to history enthusiasts and trendy tourists. Nobody does this time of year justice like small towns. Residents go all out with their traditions and customs, including the hair-raising histories and iconic cultural landmarks and attractions.

If you're looking for a destination that really gets into the Halloween spirit, Far & Wide compiled a list of the 10 "spookiest" small towns in the country.

A well-known Colorado town found its way on the list, and that honor goes to Estes Park! Here's why it was chosen:

"Even Stephen King couldn't get away from the hauntings in Estes Park. When he stayed at the Stanley Hotel with his wife, his nightmares became the inspiration for "The Shinning." But the town has more than one creepy spot. Seven Keys Lodge is also said to be haunted, and there is the legend of a three-toed monster who comes with blue mist and kills animals — it is also thought to be responsible for the death of a miner named Bill."