President Biden Delivers Speech From The Oval Office On Israel, Ukraine

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office during a primetime address on Thursday (October 19) night. Biden spoke about the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas and Ukraine and Russia.

"Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said.

Biden said that we must stand up to dictators and terrorists to prevent them from spreading "chaos" and "destruction" around the globe.

"History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and debt and more destruction," Biden said. "They keep going -- and the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising."

President Biden said he is sending a budget proposal to Congress asking for money to assist Israel and Ukraine and provide humanitarian aid for the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

"American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us in America safe. American values are what make us a partner nation you want to work with. To put all that at risk – we walk away from Ukraine, we turn our backs on Israel – it's just not worth it. That's why tomorrow I'm going to send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America's national security needs – needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine," Biden said.

"Help us keep American troops out of harm's way. Help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful, more prosperous for our children and grandchildren," Biden said.