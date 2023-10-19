Sylvester Stallone Tributes Late 'Rocky' Actor Burt Young

By Jason Hall

October 19, 2023

"Rocky" Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals And Curtain Call
Photo: Getty Images North America

Sylvester Stallone, who shared the screen with Burt Young in six 'Rocky' films, paid tribute to the late actor following news of his death Wednesday (October 19) night.

"To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP," Stallone wrote on his Instagram account.

Young, 83, was reported to have died in Los Angeles on October 8, his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, confirmed to the New York Times Wednesday (October 18) night. No cause nor specific location was given at the time of the reports.

The New York native was credited for more than 160 film and television credits which, along with playing Paulie in the original five Rocky films, as well as reprising the role in the 2006 film 'Rocky Balboa,' also included appearances in 'Chinatown,' 'Once Upon a Time in America' and 'Back to School.'

Young, an ex-marine and former professional boxer who trained under legendary manager Cus D'Amato and had a 17-1 career record, landed his signature role as Paulie, a butcher and brother to Adrian, Rocky's love interest and eventual wife in the film series, in 1976. The character famously introduced Balboa to slabs of hanging beef used in the absence of a heavy bag in the original film's iconic training montage.

Young was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, while the original 'Rocky' film received 10 total nominations, winning three Oscars, including Best Picture.

