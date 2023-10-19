Sylvester Stallone Tributes Late 'Rocky' Actor Burt Young

Sylvester Stallone, who shared the screen with Burt Young in six 'Rocky' films, paid tribute to the late actor following news of his death Wednesday (October 19) night.

"To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP," Stallone wrote on his Instagram account.

Young, 83, was reported to have died in Los Angeles on October 8, his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, confirmed to the New York Times Wednesday (October 18) night. No cause nor specific location was given at the time of the reports.

The New York native was credited for more than 160 film and television credits which, along with playing Paulie in the original five Rocky films, as well as reprising the role in the 2006 film 'Rocky Balboa,' also included appearances in 'Chinatown,' 'Once Upon a Time in America' and 'Back to School.'