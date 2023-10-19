Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Supporting 'Cruel Summer' With Big Surprise
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 19, 2023
Swifties got a big surprise this week! On Wednesday, October 18th, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share her appreciation for her fans showing out for the opening weekend of The Eras Tour Concert Film. "What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into," she wrote alongside a photo of herself soaking up some sun. "I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for 😇"
Earlier this week, it was reported the film earned a global debut weekend of $128 million, which broke the record for a concert film that was previously held by the late Michael Jackson's This Is It in 2009 ($74.3 million). Swift showed up at the Los Angeles premiere of the concert film last Wednesday, October 11th, and the surprises continued when Beyoncé attended the premiere as well and posed with Swift on the red carpet. Swift went on to share an unexpected surprise with her adoring fanbase.
Swift continued, "One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported "Cruel Summer" SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi 😜 Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!"
Check out "Cruel Summer (Live from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour)" and "Cruel Summer (LP Giobbi Remix)" below!