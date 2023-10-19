Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Supporting 'Cruel Summer' With Big Surprise

Swift continued, "One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported "Cruel Summer" SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi 😜 Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!"

Check out "Cruel Summer (Live from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour)" and "Cruel Summer (LP Giobbi Remix)" below!