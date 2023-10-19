Tennessee Farmers' Market Named The Best In The State

Chain grocery stores may be a pretty convenient way to shop for food, but farmers' markets offer a chance to find goods and produce from local artisans, farmers and growers while directly supporting small businesses within the community. You may even discover one-of-a-kind art, crafts and creations or unique fruit you might not be able to find at a traditional supermarket.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best farmers' market in each state, what the site calls "ideal places to pick up essentials, pass a pleasant morning, or stock up for a dinner party, all while supporting local businesses and communities."

According to the site, the best farmers' market in Tennessee can be found in Nashville at the Nashville Farmers' Market, located at 900 Rosa L Parks Boulevard. Here's what the LoveFood had to say:

"Nashville Farmers' Market is as cool as it is huge; located on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, it spans two covered open-air sheds, a garden center, a culinary incubation center, and plenty of fantastic restaurants and shops. After you've worked your way through the market's 150-odd stalls, why not reward yourself with a freshly squeezed lemonade?"

