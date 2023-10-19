The Best Farmers' Market In Florida

If you're looking for fresh, seasonal produce, artisan goods, and other unique offerings, look no further than a farmers' market. People can pick up groceries and other interesting items directly from growers, merchants, and other exciting entrepreneurs. These marketplaces have exploded in popularity recently and are sometimes treated like local events. Not only are farmers' markets a great way to support local businesses and the community, but they can make for great hangouts for both families and friends.

That's why LoveFood decided to put the spotlight on farmers' markets. The website pinpointed the best one in every state based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket was named Florida's top farmers' market! Here's why writers say you should check it out:

"Inspired by the public markets of Europe, this farmers' market was established in 1995. West Palm Beach GreenMarket was the first weekly public farmers' market in Palm Beach County, and it's been voted the best in the whole country for the past three years by USA Today. Located alongside the Intracoastal Waterway, it takes place every Saturday between October and April. More than 100 vendors sell a variety of tempting treats like arepas, lobster rolls, specialty coffee... the list goes on! The market also runs fun, quirky events, like pet costume contests."