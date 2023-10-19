The 'Cheapest Luxury Hotel' In Georgia

By Sarah Tate

October 19, 2023

Photo: istankov/E+/Getty Images

You don't always have to spend an exorbitant amount of money to stay at a luxury hotel. There are plenty of high-quality accommodations that offer top-notch amenities at the fraction of the price you might spend at fancy hotels in a big city.

To help find affordable but plush hotels around the country, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the "cheapest luxury" hotel in each state, and even found the cheapest five-star hotels in 10 major U.S. cities.

According to the site, the cheapest luxury hotel in Georgia is the JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead, a four-star hotel that offers a room at around $251 per night. While this may seem like a steep price, compared to other hotels around the South like the Four Seasons in New Orleans, which offers prices around $850, or The Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte, with prices around $600, it's a pretty good deal!

Here's how the site determined its list:

"CashNetUSA searched Hotels.com to find the cheapest one-night stay in a five-star hotel in each state. When we couldn't find an available five-star hotel, we included four-star hotels in our search as well."

Check out the full list at cashnetusa.com to see more affordable luxury hotels around the country.

