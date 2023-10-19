USC Coach Lincoln Riley Rumored To Be Interested In Potential NFL Gig

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley is rumored to be interested in a possible NFL coaching gig, according to Inside USC's Scott Wolf.

Wolf reported that Riley, 40, could pursue a potential gig that would keep him with current USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the top projected player in next year's draft should he declare, specifically mentioning the Chicago Bears as a possible option.

"In NFL coaching circles, the talk is that Lincoln Riley is putting out feelers about taking a job in the NFL next season ..." Wolf wrote. "The word is Riley would be open to an NFL job if he could follow Caleb Williams to the same franchise. If the Chicago Bears had the No. 1 pick, it would probably be ideal for this theory."