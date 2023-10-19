Usher Honored With His Own Day In Las Vegas & Key To The City

"I'm a praying man," he added. "So I know I'm not alone in that prayer process. But I'm so happy that it happened here. I could have never calculated that. But I know that true belief in something always manifests in something greater. So believe. Don't just hope, believe."



In addition to the key, the city of Las Vegas also issued a proclamation that October 17 will forever be recognized as Usher Raymond Day. The honor comes after his recent residencies in Vegas and ahead of his anticipated performance at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show next year.



“We honored @usher by giving him the key to the city and proclaiming Oct. 17 as Usher Raymond Day! 🗝️ The Grammy-award-winning global superstar will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. 🏈 #USHER first started his Las Vegas residency in 2021.”



