Usher Honored With His Own Day In Las Vegas & Key To The City

By Tony M. Centeno

October 19, 2023

Usher
Photo: Getty Images

Usher has been honored with the most prestigious award in Sin City.

On Tuesday, October 17, Usher Raymond was presented with the key to the city of Las Vegas during a ceremony at City Hall. Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear had the pleasure of honoring the "Good Good" singer before they gave him his key.

"This city has really represented something of belief to me. Belief that the impossible could happen," Usher said. "That wasn't just about me, I'm a man for the people. I'm a man for entertainment. And entertainment has been my tool. But that belief that was placed the moment that I came here, the roots that now have grown to a Super Bowl moment is something to be recognized."

"I'm a praying man," he added. "So I know I'm not alone in that prayer process. But I'm so happy that it happened here. I could have never calculated that. But I know that true belief in something always manifests in something greater. So believe. Don't just hope, believe."

In addition to the key, the city of Las Vegas also issued a proclamation that October 17 will forever be recognized as Usher Raymond Day. The honor comes after his recent residencies in Vegas and ahead of his anticipated performance at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show next year.

“We honored @usher by giving him the key to the city and proclaiming Oct. 17 as Usher Raymond Day! 🗝️ The Grammy-award-winning global superstar will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. 🏈 #USHER first started his Las Vegas residency in 2021.”

Watch the entire ceremony below.

