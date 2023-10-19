Woman Injured During Intimate Moment With Husband Forgets The Last 5 Years

Experiences in the bedroom can range from unforgettable to embarrassing, but usually you don't have to worry about any serious injuries. However, one woman not only wound up getting pretty hurt, she ended up not being able to remember the last five years too.

She shared what happened to her on The Hook Up podcast, revealing how she and her husband were filming themselves getting intimate and during it, lost in a passionate moment, she hit her head on the headboard. The impact was so hard that it gave her a severe concussion, which caused the memory loss. Immediately after, her husband asked her if she was okay and in response she asked where she was and what was going on. She told the podcast, "I had no idea where I was, it was crazy."

The couple went to the emergency room and it took 24 to 36 hours for her memory to return following what she called "a massive concussion." She also was left with a big cut on her head and a "massive bump."

Since the woman was okay following her harrowing experience, commenters could joke about it. One wrote, "At least they had the footage to prove what happened while she had the memory loss!" and another chimed in, "That's hectic!! So glad you made a full recovery. Soft headboard these days?"

You can hear the full account of what happened on the show's Instagram.