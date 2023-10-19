YNW Melly Hit With Additional Charges Amid Jury Selection For New Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2023
YNW Melly is facing more charges ahead of his second double-murder trial.
According to a report NBC Miami published on Wednesday, October 18, the State has charged the rapper, born Jamell Demons, with additional offenses just as jury selection for his upcoming trial began. Along with the recently filed witness tampering charge, Melly is accused of directing the activities of a criminal gang, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, solicitation and conspiracy to commit tampering. Melly's co-defendant Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry and another defendant Terrence Mathis are also facing similar charges. The charges were filed just before the Broward County native appeared in court on Tuesday.
The State requested to push the trial back after the lead prosecutor Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley, who was involved with the case since it began five years ago, was removed after she was accused of prosecutorial misconduct. The State asked for more time to allow the new lead prosecutor time to catch up, but the defense argued that Melly has a right to a speedy trial and the judge agreed. The judge's decision allowed the first phase of jury selection for Melly's upcoming is to begin.
Jury selection for the trial is expected to last several weeks. Melly's previous trial ended with a 9-3 vote for a conviction. He stands accused of shooting his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams in 2018 and recruiting Henry to help him make the crime look like a drive-by shooting. Melly could face the death penalty if convicted.