YNW Melly Hit With Additional Charges Amid Jury Selection For New Trial

The State requested to push the trial back after the lead prosecutor Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley, who was involved with the case since it began five years ago, was removed after she was accused of prosecutorial misconduct. The State asked for more time to allow the new lead prosecutor time to catch up, but the defense argued that Melly has a right to a speedy trial and the judge agreed. The judge's decision allowed the first phase of jury selection for Melly's upcoming is to begin.



Jury selection for the trial is expected to last several weeks. Melly's previous trial ended with a 9-3 vote for a conviction. He stands accused of shooting his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams in 2018 and recruiting Henry to help him make the crime look like a drive-by shooting. Melly could face the death penalty if convicted.

