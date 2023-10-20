2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: How To Watch

By Taylor Fields

October 20, 2023

This year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is finally here! A lineup of superstars are set to take over the stage at the Kaseya Center in Miami to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Performing during the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Yandel, Servando y Florentino, Olga Tañón, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo and Chayanne. The multifaceted Puerto Rican singer-songwriter will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.

Fans can tune in and watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina via an exclusive video stream on Hulu on Saturday, October 21st at 8pm ET/5pm PT. iHeartRadio’s Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano and Spanish Oldies radio stations and iHeartRadio.com will also broadcast the event live, as well as across iHeartRadio digital stations including Beso, El Patron, Salsa Bembe, Rumba, Reggaeton Vieja Escuela, La Preciosa, Tejano Radio, La Mezcla Fuego con Dj Xtreme, Latino Top 20, Tropical Top 20 and Regional Mexican Top 20.

“We're honored to once again bring together incredible artists, electrifying music and a vibrant community,” said Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio. “Here's to a decade of unforgettable moments, unity and the power of Latin music!”

The annual festival has been a staple for iHeartLatino since its inception in 2014. Over the years, number artists like Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Camila Cabello, and more have performed.

