Andre Iguodala Makes Decision On NBA Future

Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala announced his retirement after 19 seasons on Friday (October 20) during an exclusive interview with Andscape.com's Marc J. Spears.

“It’s just the right time,” Iguodala said. “Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. I didn’t want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot.

“You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, [I’m] looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years.”

Iguodala, 39, was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 9 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft and averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game during his eight seasons with the franchise. The former University of Arizona standout was traded to the Denver Nuggets on August 10, 2021 and spent one season with the franchise before signing with the Golden State Warriors in July 2013 during the first of his two stints with the franchise.

Iguodala was a key contributor during the Warriors' four NBA championships, which included being named NBA Finals MVP in 2015. The 39-year-old concludes his NBA career with 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.