City Orders Risqué Halloween Display Down, Homeowner Makes It Bigger

By Bill Galluccio

October 20, 2023

Cowgirl Decorating for Holidays
Photo: TheLux / E+ / Getty Images

A homeowner in Grantsville, Utah, was ordered to take down a Halloween display featuring a skeleton using a street sign as a stripper pole.

Earlier in the week, city officials posted a photo of the display, which also included two skeletons in lawn chairs watching the strip show, and said the homeowner had to take it down because it is against the city code to hang things on street signs.

While some people were aghast at the risqué, others defended it in the since-deleted Facebook post.

The homeowner, Christopher Fujishin, complied with the demand and moved the display off the street sign and onto his front yard. He also made the display larger, adding lights and more skeletons. His neighbors also got in on the fun, adding decorations of their own to the display.

"Maybe a little risqué for some people, but it’s all in the name of fun," Fujishin told KSTU. "We look forward to keeping this going and getting a little more elaborate as we go."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.