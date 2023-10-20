City Orders Risqué Halloween Display Down, Homeowner Makes It Bigger

A homeowner in Grantsville, Utah, was ordered to take down a Halloween display featuring a skeleton using a street sign as a stripper pole.

Earlier in the week, city officials posted a photo of the display, which also included two skeletons in lawn chairs watching the strip show, and said the homeowner had to take it down because it is against the city code to hang things on street signs.

While some people were aghast at the risqué, others defended it in the since-deleted Facebook post.

The homeowner, Christopher Fujishin, complied with the demand and moved the display off the street sign and onto his front yard. He also made the display larger, adding lights and more skeletons. His neighbors also got in on the fun, adding decorations of their own to the display.

"Maybe a little risqué for some people, but it’s all in the name of fun," Fujishin told KSTU. "We look forward to keeping this going and getting a little more elaborate as we go."