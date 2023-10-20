Georgia Airport Named The Best In The Entire Country

A small airport in Georgia was voted as the best airport in the entire country.

Condé Nast Traveler recently released its annual Readers' Choice Awards list that includes readers' picks in several categories, such as best small cities or best hotels. Among the 2023 "best of" lists are readers' choices for the best airports in the entire country, including one in Georgia that topped the list as the best overall.

According to readers, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) is the best airport in the U.S. thanks to its "intimate" and small-town feel. Here's what the site had to say:

"SAV is not a particularly busy airport, but it's that smallness, not to mention its town square-inspired layout, that makes it feel intimate and inviting. Travelers feel as if they've been transported back in time to a historic Southern street, complete with benches and a large clock. Here, they can shop for cigars or golfing gear and dine at the PGA Tour Grill. It might come as little surprise that this Georgia airport was once named the 'happiest' in the country — in a survey by a dating site, no less."

Check out Condé Nast Traveler's full list to read up on the best airports in the country. On the other side of things, another airport in the Peach State was named among the 10 "angriest" in America.