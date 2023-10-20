Hot Tub Has Same Health Benefits As 30-Minute Jog, Scientists Claim

Scientists are claiming that soaking in a hot tub as the same health benefits as a 30-minute jog.

Researchers at Coventry University conducted a study using 20 participants between the ages of 26 and 60, which had them undergo three 30-minute sessions in a Lay-Z Spa Majorca Hydrojet Pro, the U.S. Sun reports. The study measured heart rate, blood pressure, blood flow, anxiety, salivary cortisol, mood and thermal perception and found that blood flow to the legs increased by 345% on average after 30 minutes in a hot tub, which was equal to a 30-minute jog.

The Heart rates among the participants were also reported to have increased by an average of 31 beats per minute, which was about the same as a brisk walk. Blood pressure was reported to have dropped significantly, occurs when a person goes running and is favorable, specifically among individuals with existing heart disease as it is known to lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The study also yielded positive results for mental health with salivary cortisol levels, which indicate stress, decreasing by 22%, as is the case when a person is exercising. High cortisol levels are linked to several long-term health conditions, which includes weight gain, type 2 diabetes, muscle weakness and severe fatigue.

Participants were also reported to have experienced a 10% decrease in anxiety levels, which was similar to the levels of a person taking a brisk walk.