Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Drop First Single From Their Upcoming Joint Album

By Tony M. Centeno

October 20, 2023

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are back with the first single from their highly-anticipated joint album.

On Friday, October 20, Weezy and Tity Boi dropped their new song "Presha" via Gamebread/Def Jam Recordings. The Bangladesh-produced record has both artists rapping over a loop of catchy whistles.

"You know I been trappin' since the dial-up/If they gon' hate, then let 'em hate, the money pile up," 2 Chainz raps. "When your friend call, say 'Hello, pressure speakin'/Towel under door, but the pressure reakin'/I done took a shroom with the '42, I done start whistlin' like 42."

"I'm on that pressure, she on that bass/I'm on that treble, I'm on her level," Wayne spits. "She say her brother, he got them birds/We ruffle his feathers, Watch what you tell us, pressure cooker/Extra hard got my section full of, Smokin' dope, you can smell the boogers/Break your nose like Devin Booker."

"Presha" is the first offering from Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's forthcoming joint album Welcome 2 ColleGrove. It serves as the sequel to their 2016 project ColleGrove. The duo have been working on the album for at least three years. There's no word on who else will appear on the project with them, but Wayne and 2 Chainz recently shared footage from a music video shoot with Usher so it's possible that the singer may pop up on the album. 2 Chainz reportedly said the album was set to drop at the top of November. However, the official release date is now November 17.

Listen to their new song "Presha" and check out the album cover below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

