Most Haunted Spot In Kentucky You Don’t Ever Want To Visit At Night

It’s spooky season, and that means it’s time to reveal the creepy, quiet corners of every state, where secrets of the supernatural lurk, waiting to be unveiled.

In every state, there are the most haunted spots you don’t want to ever find yourself at night alone, as meticulously revealed by Insider. This harrowing list unveils tales of restless spirits, lingering echoes of history and the mysterious tales that make even the bravest souls shudder.

From the eerie specters of the East Coast's historic battlefields to the enigmatic whispers of the Wild West's ghost towns, there are many destinations that’ll send shiver down one’s spine.

In Louisiana, be prepared to wander through the mystical bayous and meet the spectral residents of the swamps. In the shadow of Colorado's towering mountains, come face to face with the phantoms of the Old West. Each state boasts its own chilling narrative, rich in folklore and filled with the inexplicable.

In Kentucky, the most haunted spot is Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville:

“The Waverly Hills Sanatorium started as a one-room schoolhouse in the late 1800s. The Board of Tuberculosis Hospital later purchased the land and built the sanatorium, which opened in 1910 as a small quarantine for tuberculosis patients.

The large building that now sits abandoned was built in 1926 in response to the need for a larger facility; the sanatorium could house over 400 patients.

Waverly Hills was its own community complete with a zip code, post office, and water treatment facility. Everyone in the sanatorium — patients, nurses, doctors — were cut off from the outside world. It closed in 1961 after an antibiotic that cured tuberculosis was discovered.

However, it's believed that some patients never left and still haunt the grounds. Visitors can participate in ghost tours during the fall season on the hospital grounds.”